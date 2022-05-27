Advertisement

Pineville man arrested for attempted carjacking

Tanner Lovelace
Tanner Lovelace(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on an attempting carjacking charge.

According to Pineville police, Tanner Lovelace, 34, approached a victim stopped at a traffic light and attempted to enter her vehicle. Police said Lovelace was violently pulling on the passenger side’s door handle and using vulgar language, demanding entry.

The victim was able to lock her doors and drive away. She called 911 and gave a description of the suspect. Lovelace was found and arrested shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any further information on this case, please call the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or Investigations at 318-449-5652.

