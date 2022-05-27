Public meeting on Alexandria ambulance debate results in a lack of public feedback

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 26, the Alexandria City Council called for a public meeting to hear feedback on if the city should have multiple ambulance providers in operation instead of just one.

However, as the meeting started at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers, no members of the public were present. The only ones who showed up for the meeting were representatives from Acadian Ambulance and Med Express.

The special meeting was called after the council delayed a vote on the matter multiple times.

Currently, the city operates with just one ambulance provider, which is Acadian. The council is debating changing an ordinance to allow for multiple ambulance companies to be able to provide services in case of an emergency.

Eventually, several members of the public did show up to the meeting, but when asked to speak, they only said what company they preferred.

Councilwoman Cynthia Perry said the council is still on the fence, and they need to be able to hear feedback in order to vote.

“We don’t want to vote on something that they don’t want,” said Perry. “We want to make sure that they have a choice on what ambulance service they want and the provider that they want. We delayed this and we delayed it again so that we could get the public involved, but tonight we only had two members of the public. What I don’t want to hear is that we voted on something that they may not have wanted.”

There will still be another chance for the public to give feedback before a vote is made. Another special meeting will be held on Thursday, June 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

