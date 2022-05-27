Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library sets sails for summer reading

(Source: Rapides Parish Library)
By Jennifer Smarr
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish Library is setting sail for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program.

June 1 marks the beginning of the voyage! Participants may begin registration now by visiting any RPL location in person or virtually by downloading the Beanstack app on their smart device and entering their information. Registration is just a few clicks away.

In addition to preventing reading setbacks and discovering an ocean of entertainment through library resources, participants have the opportunity to win a treasure trove of booty, participate in a variety of sea-inspired crafts and activities, and enjoy free summer entertainment.

Children will receive a Summer Reading Program certificate after reading for 150 minutes, a sea creature gummy candy after 500 minutes, a sea life beach ball after 1000 minutes, and a keepsake medal after 1500 minutes. Teens will draw for gift cards weekly to places like Tamp & Grind, Little Cakes with Big Attitude, Caro’s Tacos Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Wayback’s Arcade, Play Cenla, Four Seasons, Key 2 Escape, Wildwood Pizza, and Dolce Vita. Adult prizes will be locally sourced gifts as well. All winners will be announced by the end of the Summer Reading Program on July 31.

In addition to the bounty of prizes, there are fun shows from special guests that are great for all ages:

  • June 13 – 17: Didgeridoo Down Under
  • June 27 – July 1: The Harvey Rabbit & Friends Show
  • July 11 – 16: Magician David Leboeuf
  • July 25 – 29: Brian & Terri Kinder

Discover even more programs and activities planned each week during the summer by visiting the Rapides Parish Library website. Get ready to set sail and dive deep to discover an Ocean of Possibilities: register for the Rapides Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program!

Copyright 2022 Rapides Parish Library. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie V. Haddad
Alexandria woman arrested in relation to May 23 hit-and-run
Tanner Lovelace
Pineville man arrested for attempted carjacking
District Attorney Phillip Terrell has sent a letter back to Council President Catherine...
Rapides DA responds to city council’s call for investigation, refers it to Louisiana State Police
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert
Mansura Missing Person: Brooklyn Rachelle Chenever
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 5PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 5PM Forecast
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cenla
COVID-19 cases slowly increasing in Louisiana