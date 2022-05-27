Rapides Parish Library sets sails for summer reading

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish Library is setting sail for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program.

June 1 marks the beginning of the voyage! Participants may begin registration now by visiting any RPL location in person or virtually by downloading the Beanstack app on their smart device and entering their information. Registration is just a few clicks away.

In addition to preventing reading setbacks and discovering an ocean of entertainment through library resources, participants have the opportunity to win a treasure trove of booty, participate in a variety of sea-inspired crafts and activities, and enjoy free summer entertainment.

Children will receive a Summer Reading Program certificate after reading for 150 minutes, a sea creature gummy candy after 500 minutes, a sea life beach ball after 1000 minutes, and a keepsake medal after 1500 minutes. Teens will draw for gift cards weekly to places like Tamp & Grind, Little Cakes with Big Attitude, Caro’s Tacos Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Wayback’s Arcade, Play Cenla, Four Seasons, Key 2 Escape, Wildwood Pizza, and Dolce Vita. Adult prizes will be locally sourced gifts as well. All winners will be announced by the end of the Summer Reading Program on July 31.

In addition to the bounty of prizes, there are fun shows from special guests that are great for all ages:

June 13 – 17: Didgeridoo Down Under

June 27 – July 1: The Harvey Rabbit & Friends Show

July 11 – 16: Magician David Leboeuf

July 25 – 29: Brian & Terri Kinder

Discover even more programs and activities planned each week during the summer by visiting the Rapides Parish Library website. Get ready to set sail and dive deep to discover an Ocean of Possibilities: register for the Rapides Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program!

