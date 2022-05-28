Flags placed at Alexandria National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day ceremony

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The American Flag is often described as a symbol of sacrifice, strength and freedom.

On Saturday morning at 8 a.m., volunteers gathered ahead of Memorial Day to place 7,816 American Flags in front of each grave at the Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville.

Current veterans and members of the public walked the rows of the cemetery to pay tribute to those who served before them.

“It was pretty neat for our family,” said Sam West who came out to volunteer. “My kids got to see one of our great grandparent’s graves, so we looked it up and found where it was so it was great to see that they had a great grandfather that served in the military.”

The whole process took just about 30 minutes to complete to fill the cemetery with American Flags. The flags will be removed Saturday, June 4 at 8 a.m.

Linda Rhodes also came out to participate and has been volunteering for five years now. She said with each flag she plants she thinks of the bravery and courage that the soldier showed.

“We have a lot of students out there that don’t know the meaning of Memorial Day,” said Rhodes. “Most of the people think Memorial Day is a celebration but it’s not, so with the children out here they are getting a better understanding as far as why they are doing what they are doing.”

There will be a Memorial Day program at the cemetery on Monday starting at 10 a.m. that will include the placing of memorial wreaths, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

