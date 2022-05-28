Four arrested in Alexandria following chase with police

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four people were arrested in Alexandria following a high-speed chase with police on May 27, 2022.

The Creola Police Department said the following people were arrested:

Isaiah James Wimbly - Charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, the illegal possession of stolen firearms and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Travis Rice Jr. - Charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, the illegal possession of stolen firearms, the illegal possession of stolen items, resisting an officer and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Truzyrian Wells - Charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, the illegal possession of stolen firearms and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The fourth arrest was a 14-year-old juvenile who was charged with resisting by flight in a vehicle, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, speeding in a 76/55 MPH zone and reckless operation.

Creola PD said around 8:30 a.m. they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by these individuals on U.S. Highway 167 near Oak Lane. However, the vehicle fled, leading to a chase that lasted all the way to the intersection of Fulton and 8th Street in Alexandria. They later learned that the vehicle was stolen earlier in Abbeville.

CPD said the following items were recovered from the car:

A stolen Smith & Wesson 45 caliber handgun

A stolen laptop

A Hi-Point 9mm Carbine

Wimbly, Rice and Wells were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department and Louisiana State Police aided Creola PD in this investigation.

