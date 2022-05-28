REMINDER: United Airlines will discontinue service at AEX June 2

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Long waits and long lines are predicted for those traveling by air during Memorial Day weekend, as officials say airports across the nation will see a large spike in passengers.

“With Memorial Day weekend, we are at the official start of the summer season,” said Sandra McQuain, Executive Director of England Airpark. “Travel is very robust right now as we are expecting an uptick in passengers domestically across the nation of about 25%, and we’re expecting to see that at Alexandria International as well.”

McQuain warned passengers traveling this weekend to prepare themselves for busy airports and the difficulties that come with them.

“Expect large crowds, pack your patience. Delta is recommending at their major hub airports that for domestic travel you allow two to three hours for check-in, security clearance, and boarding,” said McQuain. “Crowds are going to be large, which is great, and with the limits on service, there could be disruptions. So, just be patient and the airlines will get you where you need to go as quickly as they can.”

Also a reminder: this is one of the last weekends passengers will be able to fly on United’s service to Houston. As KALB reported back in February, United Airlines is suspending their service at AEX indefinitely starting on June 2, due to pilot and flight crew shortages, though the service could return in the future.

“The Airpark board, staff, our congressional delegation, the State of Louisiana, we are all working hard to make sure that when United begins to rebuild their schedule and return service, Alexandria International is at the top of their list. So, we are hoping they will be back soon, but I don’t have a date at this point,” said McQuain.

