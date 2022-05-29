APD investigating Saturday night homicide on Houston Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Monroe man was fatally shot Saturday night in the 2900 block of Houston Street in Alexandria.

According to Alexandria police, officers responded to a 911 call around 11 p.m. and found Gil Woods, Jr., 41, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

APD is still investigating this incident. If you have any information, you asked to call them at 318-449-5099.

