APD: Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend on Monroe Street

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. in Alexandria following shooting Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. in Alexandria following shooting Sunday afternoon(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting in which a man shot his ex-girlfriend and another man in the 1800 block of Monroe Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police tell News Channel 5 at about 12:15 p.m., Willie Carradine, 59 of Alexandria, reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend, who is in her 50s, and her reported new boyfriend, who is also in his 50s, in front of a home on Monroe Street. Both victims are from Alexandria.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The woman sustained a life-threatening injury and the man was treated for a less serious injury.

Police and the SWAT team obtained a search warrant for Carradine at his apartment in the 1900 block of Monroe Street on Sunday afternoon, but Carradine was not inside.

Police now have an arrest warrent for Carradine for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

This story is still developing at this time. Police have not provided a photo of Carradine or a description, but if anyone knows his whereabouts, contact the Alexandria Police Department immediately at 318-449-5099 or 911.

