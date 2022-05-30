Community remembers sacrifices of service members at Memorial Day ceremony in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana community honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville on Monday morning.

The ceremony was hosted by the Alexandria VA Health Care System and included remarks from Peter Dancy, Jr., the director of the medical centers, as well as from Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, Pineville Mayor-Elect Rich Dupree, and State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-District 27).

The ceremony included a playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute.

“We get the privilege of being free each and every day because of the sacrifices of so many in the past that have provided us with this freedom,” said Henry Hurd, an Army veteran who attended the ceremony. “During my thirty years of military service, I have had the honor of serving with many soldiers. Some of them were my friends that made the ultimate sacrifice that did not return. But, because of them, it is very special to me that I never forget, that we should never forget.”

Multiple wreaths were also placed around the cemetery as a way to remember those who have been lost.

