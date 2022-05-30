Advertisement

LSU sent to the Hattiesburg Regional to face Kennesaw State

LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC Photo)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers “Road to Omaha” will start at the Hattiesburg Regional.

LSU will open their NCAA Tournament play against Kennesaw State (35-26).

The Owls play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The other two teams in the regional, Southern Miss (43-16) and Army (31-23), will meet in the other matchup.

The Hattiesburg Regional winner will face the Coral Gables winner. Miami is the No. 6 overall seed in that regional.

LSU enters the tourney with a 38-20 record. Kentucky knocked out the Tigers in the SEC Tournament.

Last year, Tennessee knocked out LSU in the NCAA super regionals.

LSU last won a national title in baseball back in 2009. Overall, LSU owns six national titles.

