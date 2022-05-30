RPSO arrests three suspects in connection with Gardner burglaries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in connection to several burglaries reported in the Western Heights and Leavines Road area near Gardner.

Corleone Jabez Batts, 20 of Pineville, is charged with 13 counts of simple burglary, two counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of criminal conspiracy. Don’van Wayne Foster, 18 of Alexandria, is charged with 13 counts of simple burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary. Calub Damon Dewayne Williams, 19 of Alexandria, is charged with 12 counts of simple burglary, three counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Detectives said that when the reports came in, they began talking to witnesses and getting surveillance footage from the area. They said earlier this month, they were able to identify a vehicle they believed was connected and that led them to the three suspects.

Detectives said Foster turned himself in on May 19. Detectives found the vehicle they were looking for in Alexandria. After obtaining search warrants and arrest warrants, Batts and Williams were also arrested.

Bond for Batts is set at $120,000. Bond for Foster is set at $200,000. Bond for Williams is set at $205,000.

