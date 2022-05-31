Advertisement

Alexandria 4th of July fireworks for 2022?

By KALB Digital Team
May. 31, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria’s Fourth of July celebration is expected to be a full go this year after almost being canceled a year ago.

Tonight, the city council will vote on having the firework show at the downtown amphitheater where there will be vendors and music.

Last year, the council voted against putting on fireworks because they said the money that would have been spent could have been used in other areas that needed it more such as crime prevention.

Ultimately, the Fourth of July show wound up taking place last year after the money was raised by private funding that came from a couple of council members, Mayor Jeff Hall and others.

We’ll have more details on this year’s celebration later this evening.

