Disney drops first teaser for live-action ‘Pinocchio’
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KALB) - Disney released the first trailer for its live-action version of “Pinocchio.”
Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, a wood-carver who creates and cares for Pinocchio. It also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.
The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 8.
