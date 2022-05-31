Disney drops first teaser for live-action ‘Pinocchio’

(KALB) - Disney released the first trailer for its live-action version of “Pinocchio.”

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, a wood-carver who creates and cares for Pinocchio. It also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.

The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 8.

