GPSO working to find ‘fur-ever’ homes for stray dogs

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - For three years, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working to form a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that helps finds forever homes for stray dogs.

In 2021, GPSO Animal Control responded to 1,286 calls for service, a majority of those being for stray dogs.

“This was a problem that we dealt with over and over and over and when I took office as sheriff, I knew this problem wasn’t going away,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. “Our goal is to not have any more stray animals. Is that possible? No, we know that, but we want to have a place where we can find a permanent home for the ones that we do pick up.”

The partnership allows residents in Central Louisiana to become foster homes for dogs collected by GPSO. The foster homes will be outfitted with all items needed for the dog by the Best Friends organization, including food, having the dog spayed or neutered and vaccinations.

“We provide everything while they are with you, so vet care, a crate, a leash and these kinds of things are what is needed to know to get them in a permanent home,” said Sherri Plemons, Life Saving Outcomes Coordinator. “So, the rescues needed to know they are (the foster dogs) good with dogs, how are they in a crate and it just really helps them know more about the dog to set them up for success when they get in a home.”

As the dog is being fostered, Best Friends is working to find a permanent home, which can be anywhere across the nation.

“A lot of times we do get follow-ups and we get to see where they end up, whether that be in New York or Rhode Island, and there are so many different possibilities for these dogs to end up. It’s great to see that outcomes happen as opposed to not knowing what happens to them,” said Plemons.

