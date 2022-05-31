Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO has arrested three men in connection to burglaries in the Gardner area.
RPSO arrests three suspects in connection with Gardner burglaries
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. in Alexandria following shooting Sunday afternoon
APD: Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend on Monroe Street
APD investigating Saturday night homicide on Houston Street
Four arrested in Alexandria following chase with police
Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert
Mansura Missing Person: Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
No injuries reported in Nebraska chemical fire; cause unknown