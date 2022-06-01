Advertisement

13-year-old boy drowns in Ouachita River after he was reported missing while swimming

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara and Matthew Segura
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
UPDATE: Emergency crews say they recovered the body of the 13-Year-Boy after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Sergeant Michael Fendall with the Monroe Police Department. His name has not been released.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Emergency crews are searching the Ouachita River for a reported missing child. First responders are treating the situation as a possible drowning.

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing near the Forsythe boat ramp around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Sergeant Michael Fendall with the Monroe Police Department.

Multiple agencies are on the scene assisting in the search, including the Monroe PD, Monroe Fire Department, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Fire, and Louisiana State Police.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are also on the scene. Acadian Ambulance was also called to the scene.

The boy was swimming in the area at the time of his disappearance, Fendall told KNOE.

A dive team is searching the river for the child. A drone is also being used to search the area from overhead. The following map shows the approximate area of the search.

Fendall said they are doing everything they can to locate the child.

“The Monroe Police Department, along with the Monroe City Fire Department, Ouachita Parish Fire Department, and Louisiana State Police are out here assisting us. We have our dive rescue boat out there right now helping to search for the young man. And also, LSP is assisting us with the drone in the air to see if we can have any efforts and luck in finding this young man,” Fendall said.

This search follows a drowning on the Ouachita River that happened just last week.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning of a man was reported on Saturday, May 21. The victim was identified as Adarion James Holiday, of Monroe. He was found two days later at the Prairion Bayou Rec Area south of Monroe, as shown on the map below.

