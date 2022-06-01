Cleco prepared for another active hurricane season

The following has been provided by Cleco:

Weather experts are once again predicting another active Atlantic hurricane season which begins June 1, and runs through Nov. 30.

“While it is still early, the prediction from Colorado State University researchers is 19 named storms with nine of them expected to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher on the hurricane wind scale,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “A major hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher which can cause extended power outages, topple and uproot trees and destroy property.”

While Cleco’s service area typically sees an increased risk of hurricane activity in August, September or October, storms can form at any time.

“Knowing what to do prior to a hurricane can protect your property, but most importantly having a plan can keep you and your loved ones safe,” said Robichaux. “At Cleco, we review our storm plan year-round, so that we are ready to respond quickly and safely if a storm strikes our service area. We encourage our customers and residents across the state to prepare as well.”

How to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season:

Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Develop an evacuation plan in case you must evacuate.

Have a battery-powered radio to receive updates from the media.

Review your insurance policies.

Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for potential insurance needs.

Plan for medical needs. If someone in your home has medical equipment that requires electricity, contact your health care provider to develop a backup emergency plan.

Have a plan for pets.

Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it works.

More storm preparedness tips can be found online at cleco.com, on Facebook and Twitter @ClecoPower and on Instagram @ClecoCorp.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 Cleco. All rights reserved.