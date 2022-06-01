Advertisement

Coach Mercer steps down as Grant Head Baseball Coach

Grant Baseball Coach Ashley Mercer steps down after three seasons.
Grant Baseball Coach Ashley Mercer steps down after three seasons.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Coming off one of the best seasons in school history, the Grant Cougars will be looking for a new head coach after Ashley Mercer announced he would be stepping down.

Coach Mercer has spent the last three seasons in charge of his alma mater. This past season, he helped the Cougars to two home playoff series before advancing to the quarterfinals for only the second time in school history.

Coach Mercer said it has been an honor leading the team he once played for decades ago.

“I don’t know if I can put this into words, just because of the love I have for this place,” said Coach Mercer. “Like my wife says all the time, we bleed maroon and gold and that’s what we do.”

Coach Mercer said while he has stepped down, he will still be a part of the Grant program, but he wants to be able to spend this time with his kids. His son, Jacob, is a freshman on the baseball team at Louisiana Christian.

Grant will start the search for a new head coach as the team will move up to Class 4A next year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Eugene Reeves
Hessmer man arrested for 310 counts of distribution of child pornography
Willie Carradine
APD: Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend on Monroe Street
RPSO has arrested three men in connection to burglaries in the Gardner area.
RPSO arrests three suspects in connection with Gardner burglaries
Morehouse Parish Courthouse.
What are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana?
LDWF license changes take effect June 1

Latest News

Life of Stella Sasser honored by lawmakers at state capitol
Life of Stella Sasser honored by lawmakers at state capitol
Senior Spotlight: Fairview’s Cloud heading to SEC champ for softball
Senior Spotlight: Rylee Cloud