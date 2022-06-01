Coach Mercer steps down as Grant Head Baseball Coach

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Coming off one of the best seasons in school history, the Grant Cougars will be looking for a new head coach after Ashley Mercer announced he would be stepping down.

Congrats Coach Mercer on the completion of a great time as the Head Coach of Cougar Nation. We can't thank you enough. pic.twitter.com/9SYeCJ3Cji — GrantCougarsBSB (@GrantLABsB) June 1, 2022

Coach Mercer has spent the last three seasons in charge of his alma mater. This past season, he helped the Cougars to two home playoff series before advancing to the quarterfinals for only the second time in school history.

Coach Mercer said it has been an honor leading the team he once played for decades ago.

“I don’t know if I can put this into words, just because of the love I have for this place,” said Coach Mercer. “Like my wife says all the time, we bleed maroon and gold and that’s what we do.”

Coach Mercer said while he has stepped down, he will still be a part of the Grant program, but he wants to be able to spend this time with his kids. His son, Jacob, is a freshman on the baseball team at Louisiana Christian.

Grant will start the search for a new head coach as the team will move up to Class 4A next year.

