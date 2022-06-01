Advertisement

Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has vetoed some bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

  • SB 381 - Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.
  • HB 216 - Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.

