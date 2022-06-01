Hurricane season begins, experts predict ‘above average’ activity

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As much of the state is still recovering from the damage Hurricane Ida brought in 2021, it is once again time to prepare for hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, which is when storm systems and hurricanes are most active. 2022′s hurricane season is the seventh in a row where experts are expecting above-average hurricane activity. A “normal” hurricane season includes 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. An “above average” season ranges from 14-to 21 named storms, six to ten hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes.

Above-average predictions stem from multiple conditions.

“Sea surface temperatures continue to stay very warm in the Gulf, the Atlantic and the Caribbean, which enhances the development,” said Rachael Penton, Chief Meteorologist at KALB. “It’s also a La Nina year, and that wind pattern is favorable for increased activity. So what that means is we are expecting to see more than usual, which is something we have become used to.”

Though, the predictions do not mean Louisiana will get the brunt of the activity.

“Just because they are forecasting an above-average season, doesn’t necessarily mean Louisiana will have an above average year, we will have to wait and see what happens with that,” said Penton.

As residents around the state prepare for hurricane season, the team at the Alexandria Mega Shelter must stay ready year-round.

“The Office of Public Health and its sister agencies, we’re always ready,” said Dr. Holcombe, Region Six Office of Public Health Director. “This facility is 200,000 square feet and can receive up to 2,500-3,000 evacuees. This is like the tenth time we have used this and each time you do learn lessons. Our big problem last year was of course COVID.”

