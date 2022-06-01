Life of Stella Sasser honored by lawmakers at state capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Stella Sasser left a lifelong impact locally in Central Louisiana and across the entire state as a coach and educator.

The long-time basketball and track coach passed away on May 4 at the age of 82.

On Wednesday, June 1, District 27 State Representative Mike Johnson honored her life at the Louisiana State Capitol.

“A few days ago, the state lost a dear friend and a very special lady,” said Johnson. “She had the opportunity to personally and positively influence three generations of so many families and her list of accomplishments number way more than I can mention.”

For 32 years, Stasser coached on the high school level and retired as the winningest head coach in girls’ basketball history at Buckeye High School. As a coach on the hardwood, she won 494 games with the Lady Panthers to go along with two state championships and a 35-game winning streak.

Sasser was inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame in 2001, not just for her accolades, but for being a trailblazer for the girls’ sport.

