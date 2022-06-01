Man accused of committing 2nd-degree rape in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man has been accused of committing second-degree rape in Boyce, among other charges.

The Boyce Police Department said Steffan Brouilliette was further charged with the entry on or remaining in place or on land after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner, disturbing the peace, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

BPD said on May 30 they learned of a female victim that claimed she woke up naked, dizzy and confused after a non-consensual sexual encounter. Following an investigation with the Crisis Intervention Unit, Brouilliette was named as a suspect.

On June 1, a Boyce S.W.A.T. team took Brouilliette into custody without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.