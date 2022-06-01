Natchitoches fire hydrant flow testing scheduled for June 6

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on June 6 in the following areas in Natchitoches: Sibley Street, the downtown area all the way to Fairgrounds Road and the surrounding areas.

The purpose of this test is to check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware that hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.

For more information or questions regarding hydrant flows, contact the Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

