Rapides Parish Library kicks off summer reading program

An advertisement for the Oceans of Possibilities program at the Rapides Parish Library.
An advertisement for the Oceans of Possibilities program at the Rapides Parish Library.(Credit: KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The theme for this year’s Rapides Parish Library summer reading program is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Participants can now register by downloading the Beanstack app on their smart device, or going to the Rapides Parish Library website and entering their information.

The program is aimed at preventing reading set back in young people during the summer break.

“So that when they start school next year, they will have at least maintained their reading level, if not, improved,” said Jennifer Smarr with the Rapides Parish Library.

This year’s program will end on July 31.

LDWF license changes take effect June 1

