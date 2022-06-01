Senior Spotlight: Fairview’s Cloud heading to SEC champ for softball

FAIRVIEW, La. (KALB) - Rylee Cloud, a two-sport athlete for the Fairview Panthers in basketball, finished her career winning three straight championships, including winning the MVP of her final game in a Panther’s uniform.

Early in her career, she had a devastating injury, and she reaggravated it in the class B title game.

“My freshmen year, I tore my ACL,” said Rylee. “My knee has been fine, but this year in the championship game I kind of just landed on it wrong. I knew something wasn’t right. I went to the doctor and he said it’s just a bone bruise, and I may have to sit out the whole softball season.”

When the doctor called and said nothing was wrong, she was ready to hit the field again with her teammates.

“That was probably the best moment ever,” said Kylee. “I told my dad if something is wrong with me, I’m not having surgery, I’m just going to play. When the doctor called us on Monday and told us nothing was wrong, I was like ‘come on, I have to go to practice.’”

Her return to the diamond was everything. She played lights out, batting a .712, had 40 RBIs, 35 runs, scored 12 homers and never struck out at the plate once this year.

Even though she was successful in both sports, she knew that softball is something she wanted to do at the college level. She will be playing softball for the Arkansas Razorbacks next season. This team has had success in the past, making it to three super regionals. This year they have won the SEC tournament.

She hopes to continue having success with her fellow recruiting class.

“I think Arkansas has motivated every one of us to have the same thing,” said Cloud. “I think that we are going to do what they did this year if not better.”

