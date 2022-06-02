Arrested: Alexandria man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend on Monroe Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend as well as another man on Monroe Street on Sunday, May 29.

APD said on June 2 their detectives and S.W.A.T. team arrested Willie Carradine, 59, on Olive Street. He has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

APD said Carradine reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her reported new boyfriend, both in their 50s, on Monroe Street. The woman sustained a life-threatening injury, and the man was treated for a less serious injury.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact APD at 318-449-5099.

