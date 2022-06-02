ASH Trojans’ Amyrion Mingo ready to take his game to the next level

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Amyrion Mingo is one of the standout receivers for the ASH Trojans football team.

In his sophomore year, he racked up 33 catches for 465 yards and four touchdowns.

His skill set has caught the eyes of colleges such as Louisiana Tech, Louisville and Mississippi State to name a few. This summer, he will attend some college camps. He said he is not nervous at all. He just wants to see where he measures up against guys from all over the country.

“I love to compete,” said Mingo. “I want to see the different levels of competition and where I stand with all the rest of them.”

Mingo’s game has changed a lot from his freshmen year. At Marksville, he played quarterback, cornerback and running back. Now, he can focus on just playing receiver and learning how to properly run patterns is what he keyed in on.

“Route running for sure,” said Mingo. “When I first started my footwork was bad, but as I continued to work and it increased my route running, everything else just followed with it.”

Physically, Mingo is gifted, but what separates him from the rest is his understanding of the game.

“I came last year kind of late to the program. So, I didn’t know too much about the playbook,” said Mingo. “Coach Bachman told me that was one of the things I needed to work on and study the film. I took it upon myself to learn everything just in case somebody had to go down with an injury, I can step in. Or in case someone doesn’t know what they are doing, I can help them out.”

Head Coach Thomas Bachmann has seen a lot of talent in his coaching days, and one of the things he admires about Mingo is the determination he has.

“He has that ‘it’ factor about him,” said Bachman. “He is dynamic with the ball in his hands, but he is a classy kid. He wants to work, and he is hungry for it. I think that all those things are every bit as important as the talent he has.”

