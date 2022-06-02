Brian Caubarreaux announces ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Brian Caubarreaux & Associates Do It Right Scholarship Committee met and interviewed nine students for the scholarship on Thursday, June 2.
This year, the scholarships were awarded to:
- Julia Hannah Crawford from Columbia, La.
- Monica Hine from Libuse, La.
Congratulations to the winners!
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.