Brian Caubarreaux announces ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners

Left to right: Julia Hannah Crawford & Monica Hines
Left to right: Julia Hannah Crawford & Monica Hines
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Brian Caubarreaux & Associates Do It Right Scholarship Committee met and interviewed nine students for the scholarship on Thursday, June 2.

This year, the scholarships were awarded to:

  • Julia Hannah Crawford from Columbia, La.
  • Monica Hine from Libuse, La.

Congratulations to the winners!

