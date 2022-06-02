Celebrations for LGBTQ+ Pride Month return to Central Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Pride Month is back for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies - with events happening here in Cenla.

Pride Month occurs in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June in 1969. This month-long observance is important to the LGBTQ+ community as a celebration of acceptance and overcoming.

“Some of these people have had to fight to get to where they are now, they are resilient,” said Ann Lowrey, Executive Director of CLASS (Central Louisiana AIDS Support Services). “It’s important for Pride to happen to give people an opportunity to come out and celebrate the rich diversity of our community, and I think when people are loved and accepted for who they are and given the opportunity to be who they are, we all benefit from that.”

In Central Louisiana, Pride Month events have been mostly absent the past two years due to COVID-19, but are making their return in 2022. People are looking forward to being united once again as events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community kick off this weekend. Many of the events are tailored for family fun to include young people, something UBU original member Stevie King said is important.

“It’s a lot of representation that is really nice, you know a lot of people don’t realize that there are safe spaces here in Alexandria for LGBTQ+ people seeing events like that make them realize okay well I’m not the only one here that’s LGBTQ+, and I have a place to go out and be myself and enjoy myself and feel safe,” said King.

Here is a list of events that are happening this weekend in Cenla:

FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD Silent Art Auction at the Mirror Room at 6 p.m. UBU ‘Gayming’ at Wayback’s Arcade at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4TH Pride Walk in Downtown Alexandria, Meet at Tamp and Grind at 12 p.m. Cenla Pride Doors Open with Food Trucks, Vendors, Games, and Live Music at 1 p.m. Drag Show at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5TH PFLAG Pride Family Bowling at Four Seasons Bowling Center at 2 p.m. Eat Pray Slay-Gospel Drag Dinner at Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl at 6 p.m.



