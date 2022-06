ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - City of Alexandria residents have been concerned about brown or discolored water this week. On Thursday, the Alexandria Utility System Facebook page responded to these concerns with the following message:

We are aware of reports of brown or discolored water in some areas. This was caused by repair work to the system earlier this week. The water is safe to use and we are working to flush lines. If you have brown or discolored water you may call 318-441-6216 to report it and Water Department workers will follow up to flush the line in your area.

