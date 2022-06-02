Advertisement

Gov. Edwards gives updates on COVID-19 in La., hurricane season, session

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference to pass on information to the public about important topics related to the state.

The governor is providing updates on several topics, including Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, hurricane season, and the 2022 Legislative Session.

