Gov. Edwards issues statement on assigning La. budget

(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he has signed House Bill 1, which is Louisiana’s budget bill, making historic investments in education and infrastructure that will improve the lives of Louisianans and the outlook for the state.

Governor Edwards released the following statement:

CLICK HERE to read the Governor’s line-item vetoes.

