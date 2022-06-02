Highest paying jobs in Alexandria that require a bachelor’s degree

(Stacker) - While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Alexandria using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Alexandria.

#32. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $39,960

- #481 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,490

- Employment: 310,880

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,560)

--- Carson City, NV ($73,200)

--- Reno, NV ($71,690)

#31. Coaches and scouts

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,410

- #150 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $50,550

- Employment: 193,740

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Morgantown, WV ($100,120)

--- Lubbock, TX ($90,140)

--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($88,490)

#30. Training and development specialists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,980

- #463 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,620

- Employment: 336,030

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dothan, AL ($111,580)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

--- Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#29. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,080

- #503 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $76,080

- Employment: 727,540

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#28. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,090

- #437 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 860



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,080

- Employment: 1,329,280

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

--- Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#27. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,820

- #408 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,880

- Employment: 592,000

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

--- Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#26. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,050

- #400 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 710



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,530

- Employment: 1,020,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

--- Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#25. Probation officers and correctional treatment specialists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,320

- #145 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,290

- Employment: 92,140

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,380)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,680)

--- Bakersfield, CA ($101,210)

#24. Librarians and media collections specialists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $54,450

- #288 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,180

- Employment: 127,790

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#23. Human resources specialists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $54,580

- #453 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,720

- Employment: 740,830

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#22. Loan officers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $57,110

- #487 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $80,570

- Employment: 340,170

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

--- Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#21. Cost estimators

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $64,390

- #302 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,740

- Employment: 208,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#20. Dietitians and nutritionists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $64,610

- #105 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,620

- Employment: 66,690

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,240)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,490)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($97,270)

#19. Accountants and auditors

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $65,370

- #456 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330



National

- Annual mean salary: $83,980

- Employment: 1,318,550

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#18. Registered nurses

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $67,020

- #382 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,120



National

- Annual mean salary: $82,750

- Employment: 3,047,530

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#17. Compliance officers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $68,910

- #212 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $75,810

- Employment: 334,340

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#16. Personal financial advisors

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $69,110

- #424 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,960

- Employment: 263,030

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#15. Computer systems analysts

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $72,370

- #438 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $102,210

- Employment: 505,150

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#14. Social and community service managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $75,760

- #106 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $76,790

- Employment: 156,400

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

--- Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#13. Management analysts

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $79,710

- #378 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $100,530

- Employment: 768,450

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dothan, AL ($135,020)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#12. Sales managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $80,970

- #511 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,390

- Employment: 453,800

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#11. Construction managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $85,880

- #413 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,210

- Employment: 284,750

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

--- Napa, CA ($145,430)

#10. Civil engineers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $86,140

- #271 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $95,490

- Employment: 304,310

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#9. Architects, except landscape and naval

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $87,710

- #90 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $91,900

- Employment: 100,400

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#8. Human resources managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $91,220

- #426 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,590

- Employment: 166,530

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#7. Software developers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $91,330

- #353 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,990

- Employment: 1,364,180

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#6. Medical and health services managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $100,670

- #344 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,840

- Employment: 436,770

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $100,720

- #467 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $162,930

- Employment: 485,190

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. General and operations managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $101,030

- #241 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 950



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,250

- Employment: 2,984,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#3. Electrical engineers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $103,040

- #126 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $107,890

- Employment: 186,020

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#2. Industrial production managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $108,250

- #267 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $117,780

- Employment: 192,270

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#1. Financial managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $108,720

- #438 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,460

- Employment: 681,070

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)