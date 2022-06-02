Advertisement

La. bill to restrict discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in class gets shelved

(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana educators will still be allowed to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, State Rep. Dodie Horton has voluntarily shelved her bill for this legislative session.

The bill would have made it illegal for schools to incorporate “classroom instruction or discussion relative to sexual orientation or gender identity” in K-8th grade classes. Also, teachers and school employees would have been prohibited from discussing “personal sexual orientation or gender identity” with students in grades K-12th grade.

The bill was labeled as Louisiana’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation by those opposed to it.

