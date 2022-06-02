LSP told coronor ‘tree branches’ caused Ronald Greene’s head injuries, letter reveals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are again frustrated with information they are learning about the way Louisiana State Police handled the investigation into Ronald Greene’s in-custody death.

Greene died in LSP custody in May 2019 following a chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish.

On June 1, 2022, the House Special Committee tasked with investigating Greene’s death read a letter from the Arkansas coroner that performed an autopsy on Greene.

“I repeatedly asked them for their police reports and materials relating to the accident. However, they were never provided after multiple requests,” said the letter. “When I called them to obtain information about the circumstances, they informed me that his head injuries were caused by, and he put in quotes tree branches.”

Contrary to LSP’s claims, body camera video shows troopers beating, dragging, and stunning Greene after he begged for mercy.

An FBI autopsy says Greene died from troopers striking him in the head, restraining him at length, and cocaine use.

Also, at the hearing, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Eskew, who was in charge of Internal Affairs when an investigation was opened in August 2020, was asked about the first time he saw the body camera videos.

“What criminal activity did you see, if any, when you downloaded them,” asked Representative Denise Marcelle.

“I didn’t note any,” responded Eskew.

“You didn’t note any criminal activities? Did you see the same videos that we saw?” Marcell replied.

“Yes, ma’am,” said Eskew.

“And you didn’t note any criminal activity?” Marcell probed.

The Committee also requested Governor John Bel Edwards and members of his executive team to testify at their next meeting on June 16.

Click here for KNOE’s previous coverage on Ronald Greene’s death.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.