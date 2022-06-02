Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed.

The building was sold by owners Mike LaBorde and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.

In a mass text sent by Heart of Worship to the church members, it is stated that “someone has stepped up and purchased the building and property known as Pelican Seafood for us as a church.” Yet, the sale documents include a resolution from the church that confirms four members of the Heart of Worship leadership team unanimously voted to “accept the terms of a loan commitment letter” for the Bank of Montgomery to buy the restaurant’s building.

The documents also include that Pelican Seafood & Poboy owner Brian Wu’s lease must be honored by Heart of Worship. The lease keeps the restaurant in the building until February of 2027.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.