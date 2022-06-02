Advertisement

Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana has been laid to rest.

Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, called the unidentified boy an “unknown angel” during a memorial service Wednesday at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana.

The child’s gray casket was topped by a floral arrangement and stuffed animals. He was later buried at a Salem cemetery.

His gravestone marker bears the image of an angel and an inscription that reads, “In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God.”

A mushroom hunter found the child’s body on April 16 in Washington County.

Investigators believe the boy, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steffan Brouilliette
Man accused of committing 2nd-degree rape in Boyce
Travonte Dominick
Missing 12-year-old has been found
LDWF license changes take effect June 1
Derrionte Boyer
Trial of 2019 Cottonport club shooting suspect underway
Morehouse Parish Courthouse.
What are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana?

Latest News

The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Confederate flag imagery is banned at this year's CMA Fest in Nashville.
CMA Fest bans Confederate flag imagery at country music festival
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp