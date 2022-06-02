Advertisement

VIDEO: Shrimp boat catches fire, sinks near Fort Pike State Park

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shrimp boat sank Thursday morning (June 2) near Fort Pike State Park after being destroyed by fire.

The fire was extinguished just after 9 a.m.

Officials say initially they worried the ship, just a few hundred feet from shore, would drift if the anchor line burned.

The fire raged as firefighters waited for a fire boat to arrive to douse the flames.

Even as the ship’s anchor line burned, the shrimp nets were down, which kept the vessel from drifting too much.

Firefighters say there were people on board the ship when it caught fire, but a Good Samaritan was able to get them off before it completely caught fire. They were dropped off at the nearby marina.

Within about an hour, the NOFD’s water cannon boat arrived from West End into the Rigolets and began dousing the boat.

Minutes after the boat arrived, the fire consumed the ship and the rest of the charred remains slipped into the water, leaving only the upper portion of the trellis exposed near the 18th centuy fort.

As firefighters wrapped up their efforts to salvage the boat, it’s clear the vessel is a total loss.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steffan Brouilliette
Man accused of committing 2nd-degree rape in Boyce
Travonte Dominick
Missing 12-year-old has been found
LDWF license changes take effect June 1
Derrionte Boyer
Trial of 2019 Cottonport club shooting suspect underway
Morehouse Parish Courthouse.
What are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana?

Latest News

Highest paying jobs in Alexandria that require a bachelor’s degree
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
City of Alexandria responds to discolored water concerns
Travonte Dominick
Missing 12-year-old has been found
6/2/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/2/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast