Alexandria mayor, Chief of the Tunica Biloxi Police inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame

ANGOLA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica Biloxi Police, were inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame at the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at Angola on Friday, June 3.

Mayor Hall and Chief Pierite, Sr. were two of 10 inductees in the 17th class of honorees.

The Hall of Fame was created in 2004 to honor and acknowledge the men and women of Louisiana who have served their community and their state in law enforcement, the judiciary, criminal justice, civil service and other related fields including governmental service, corrections, education, communications/media, victim services and community activists.

Previous honorees include Governors John Bel Edwards and Kathleen Blanco. Previous honorees from Central Louisiana include Mayor Clarence Fields, Dr. Haywood Joiner, Rabbi Arnold Task, Judge Dee Drell, Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, Judge Harry Randow, Camille Gravel, Jr. and Sheriff William Earl Hilton.

