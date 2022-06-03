Advertisement

Bees are legally considered fish in California

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the...
California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.(vinkirill from Getty Images via Canva)
By KGW staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Or. (KGW) – The California State Appellate Court has ruled that bees are legally considered fish.

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.

To do that, they had to list the insect under the fish umbrella, but agricultural groups sued arguing insects were not directly listed in the statute and therefore could not be protected.

In 2020, a district court sided with them, but the commission appealed.

The state argued other invertebrates are already defined as fish.

For example, the Bristle snail, which doesn’t live in water, is on the list under fish.

This time around the appellate court sided with the commission.

Copyright 2022 KGW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest paying jobs in Alexandria that require a bachelor’s degree
City of Alexandria investigating system hack
Steffan Brouilliette
Man accused of committing 2nd-degree rape in Boyce
Willie Carradine
Arrested: Alexandria man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend on Monroe Street
Heart of Worship church purchases Pelican Seafood & Poboy for $300,000.
Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

Latest News

Check out this week's Sweet Celebration's Winner, Kelly Billiot!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-6/3/2022
It's not clear who was getting the information from the 911 calls.
Questions raised about Uvalde 911 calls
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
US added 390,000 jobs in May in sign of economic resilience
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas