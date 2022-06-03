City of Alexandria investigating system breech

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria says they are currently investigating a “system breech.”

Jim Smilie, Public Information Officer for the city, released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The City of Alexandria was notified of a possible system breech. The matter is currently being investigated. All City operations are continuing as scheduled.”

We will let you know more as soon as we can.

