City of Alexandria investigating system breech

(Source: Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN & KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria says they are currently investigating a “system breech.”

Jim Smilie, Public Information Officer for the city, released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The City of Alexandria was notified of a possible system breech. The matter is currently being investigated. All City operations are continuing as scheduled.”

We will let you know more as soon as we can.

