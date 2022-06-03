Derrionte Boyer found guilty on lesser charges in 2019 Cottonport club shooting

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish jury reached a verdict in the trial of Derrionte Boyer, the Mansura man facing numerous charges for a November 2019 shooting outside of the New Beginnings Club near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones, as well as the injuries of two others.

Boyer was found guilty of two counts each of manslaughter and two counts each of attempted manslaughter. He initially faced four charges, including one count of second-degree murder, one count of principal to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle noted the jury deliberated for three hours before reaching a verdict.

Testimony continued on Thursday, June 2 with multiple witnesses called to that stand by the prosecution, including a firearms expert and eye witnesses.

The first witness, Mike Stelly, is the director of the Alexandria Crime Lab and was called up as a firearms expert. Stelly gave a rundown of items he received from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office pertaining to the shooting, which included spent shell casings and bullets. He also used a model to describe in detail how a bullet fires out of a gun and how the markings left can help identify the gun used in a shooting. Stelly determined eight spent cases he was given were fired from the same gun, which he determined to be a 9mm, but he was not able to say the same for the other bullets found.

The defense followed up by asking whether a DNA test was ever conducted on those items given to the lab for analysis. Stelly said it was not requested, so a test was not done. On the same note, the defense asked if a test was ordered for gunshot residue. Stelly said one was not requested, but if it had been, they would not accept it because they do not conduct those tests at the lab.

Another witness called was Milton Billberry, director of enforcement for the Louisiana Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. He was not called as an expert witness for firearms, rather testifying to his work at the scene of the shooting, in which he did things like identify and photograph spent bullet casings.

The prosecution presented photographs of Billberry’s work, including one which was a picture of a hole in the outside wall of the club. The defense followed up on that picture in cross-examination, asking Billberry if he knew the date and time the hole might have been put into the wall. Billberry said he did not. The prosecution followed by asking if Billberry’s job was to find and mark evidence for police, which he confirmed.

Two security officers working at the club the night of the shooting also testified.

The first security officer, Shawn Wilson, was working the door of the club, conducting patdowns. He gave a rundown of events from that night, beginning with the fight inside the club on the dance floor. He said he broke up a fight between Heath and Boyer, who he identified in the courtroom to be the defendant, just without the braids he had that night.

Wilson said he sent Boyer outside of the club, recalling a statement Boyer said to Heath as he was being pushed outside, “When you come outside, I’m gonna kill you.” He went on to briefly describe how the fight was a result of Jones being ganged up on by the group Boyer was allegedly with.

The prosecution then had Wilson walk through the shooting. He described how he was helping Jones outside of the door, along with Heath and two girls, when they were bombarded by the group again, including Boyer. Jones fell to the ground, and Heath began fighting with the group. Wilson said he saw Boyer standing by a food truck parked to the left of the building, saying, “He was facing us, and he just started unloading.” When asked if Boyer had a weapon, Wilson confirmed and said, “I looked him square in the face,” while describing how the first bullet flew by him.

Defense Attorney Bridget Brown asked Wilson about his identification of the defendant as the shooter. She asked if he had identified the shooter as D.T., not Derrionte, to which Wilson said he probably did, but he has also known him all his life.

Brown followed that by referring to his testimony to police, asking if he recalled telling them he recognized Boyer from a picture on the news. Wilson said the first time he saw Boyer on the news was yesterday, with a mugshot of him in braids. She asked if it was the only time he had seen Boyer on the news, to which Wilson said he was not sure but it might be.

Brown later honed in on Brent Berry, one of those in the group that attacked Jones in the club, who the defense also claimed in their opening statement hated Jones. Wilson recalled that Berry said he had a gun as he was patting him down before entering the club, but Berry said that it was in his car.

Another security officer working outside the club that night had a different testimony in many ways.

He said he was called into the club when the fighting broke out but did not witness it.

When he was back outside later, he noticed the women kicked out of the club for fighting had gathered around the door. When Jones and Heath came out of the door, he said he did not recall seeing Wilson, the other security officer, with them. He said he did not see Wilson until he was back inside after the shooting. In his testimony, Wilson said he was one of those who was helping Jones out the door.

When asked about the shooter’s identity, he said he had never seen the shooter before. He recalls seeing him by the food truck, about 15 feet away.

When asked if the shooter was in the room, the security officer said he was not. The prosecution then asked if the defendant would remove a mask he was wearing for COVID protection measures. When Boyer removed it, the witness said he recognized him from outside the club but did not identify him as the shooter. Wilson also testified seeing the defendant by the food truck, but he did identify the defendant as the shooter.

The defense followed up by asking the security officer if he remembered someone telling him Brent Berry had a gun. Johnson said he did not recall that detail. However, Wilson, the other security officer, recalled that Berry said he had a gun as he was patting him down but that it was in the car.

Several eyewitnesses also testified, including one victim injured that night. That victim was shot in the foot. His son-in-law was also shot and injured in the shooting, as well. He was unable to provide an identity of the shooter and did not say if the shooter was in the courtroom.

The prosecution called up another witness who was also at the club that night for a party. She said Jones was her cousin, and she had known Heath for several years. She also said she knew of Boyer, saying she knew his people, including his mother. She said she saw Boyer at the club that night and identified that he was in the courtroom. When she was leaving the club, she recalled seeing Boyer holding a gun, then heard gunshots and ducked down.

Another witness called up provided testimony from the view of the parking lot. When asked if she knew Boyer, she said not much. She also could not identify him in the courtroom. She was asked about what she saw from the parking lot that night, including whether she saw Berry. The witness said she had seen Berry and detailed how he took a gun out of his car and put it in his pants. She said she told the security officer outside of the club about what she saw, to which he responded, “He ain’t coming into the club with that.” In his testimony, that security officer said he did not recall that interaction.

Boyer is set to be sentenced on July 11 at 11 a.m.

Assistant District Attorney Tony Salario is acting as lead prosection for the state, while Defense Attorney Tiffany Sanders is acting as lead defense for Boyer. Judge William Bennett is presiding over the case.

**Note: Due to time constraints, News Channel 5 was only able to provide coverage for the first half of the day’s testimony.

