Food Bank of Central Louisiana partners with libraries to feed kids in the summer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has partnered with libraries across Rapides Parish to start a new program that will feed children in the summer called Meals for Kids.

When school lets out, millions of low-income children lose access to school breakfast and lunch. Since kids can go up to 90 days without reliable food, many meal programs across the country begin in the summer.

Meals for Kids was started by Danielle Richardson, the Child Nutrition Coordinator with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. With the increase in food prices, it can be even harder for adults to afford food for their children. Addressing summer hunger can improve a child’s mental and physical health. Richardson wanted to make this program, because she believes it is a priority for children to have access to nutritious meals.

“It might seem as if it is a challenge, but we do diligence and the need for children to be fed,” said Richardson. “We have to do what we have to do to make sure these children get fed.”

