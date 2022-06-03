Advertisement

How gas prices have changed in Alexandria in the last week

(Amy Sancetta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Thursday, June 2, hitting $4.71 per gallon. All 50 states now have average regular gas prices above $4.00 per gallon, according to AAA.

As prices continue to climb, President Biden acknowledged this week that there is little he can do to immediately alleviate this financial burden on Americans. However, there have been reports this week that the White House is considering a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia where Biden would meet with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter, making it likely that oil exports and ways to bring down gas prices in the U.S. would be a topic of discussion among the two leaders.

Tensions with Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed specifically, have been high since the murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. U.S. intelligence later revealved the Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi’s murder.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Alexandria metro area and created free to use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 2.

State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and New York—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

You may also like: Free to use gas price widgets

Alexandria by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.26
--- Louisiana average: $4.28
--- Louisiana gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#41 highest among all states)
- Week change: +$0.07 (+1.6%)
- Year change: +$1.53 (+56.2%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.26 (6/2/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.17
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
- Year change: +$2.19 (+73.3%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.29 (5/11/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Napa, CA: $6.50
#2. San Francisco, CA: $6.49
#3. San Rafael, CA: $6.49

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $4.07
#2. Albany, GA: $4.10
#3. Warner Robins, GA: $4.11

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest paying jobs in Alexandria that require a bachelor’s degree
City of Alexandria investigating system hack
Willie Carradine
Arrested: Alexandria man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend on Monroe Street
Derrionte Boyer
Derrionte Boyer found guilty on lesser charges in 2019 Cottonport club shooting
Steffan Brouilliette
Man accused of committing 2nd-degree rape in Boyce

Latest News

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has partnered with libraries across Rapides Parish to start...
Food Bank of Central Louisiana partners with libraries to feed kids in the summer
Artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake
LDWF, USFS deploy artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting