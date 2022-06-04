Advertisement

Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, abuse of office

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB/Louisiana State Police) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Marksville police officer for malfeasance in office and abuse of office.

According to LSP, on June 2, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate a complaint against a Marksville police officer for an alleged sexual assault.

According to the victim, Officer Dana Adams, 45, committed a prohibited sexual act while acting in an official police capacity. LSP secured an arrest warrant and charged Adams on June 3, booking him into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on the two charges.

A mugshot was not immediately available.

This investigation remains ongoing with the Louisiana State Police as the lead investigative agency on the case.

