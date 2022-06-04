Advertisement

Vote means 2 Confederate holidays fading away in Louisiana

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - House-passed legislation to erase Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from a list of Louisiana holidays has been approved 28-4 by the state Senate.

After Friday’s vote, the measure by state Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, awaited a final House vote on non-controversial language changes before going to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature.

Neither of the holidays has been officially observed by the state government in years. Still, backers of the bill said the holidays should be wiped from state law because they commemorated slavery and white supremacy.

