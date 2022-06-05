Advertisement

APD investigating attempted ATM theft

Alexandria Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred Sunday, June 5, at approximately 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a stolen Ford F-250 attached by chains to an ATM. Two Black men were in the truck and they fled on foot when officers arrived.

No money was stolen from the ATM.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Alexandria Police at 318-449-5099.

