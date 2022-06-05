MB Therapy sponsors Buddy Ball for kids with disabilities

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -Some may just call it T-Ball, but this Buddy Ball event and MB Therapy help put together a four to six game season for kids with disabilities.

The idea was brought to Megan Bolton, the owner of MB Therapy here in Alexandria, and she was happy to help.

“Well for us it was one of our parents who had told us about Buddy Ball,” said Bolton. “We got together and made some contacts in the community and planned a season for the kids. There wasn’t anyone at the time sponsoring the teams and we were happy to help with that.”

When the idea was presented to some of the parents, like Donnavan Glenn, it was an automatic “yes,” because it gave him pure joy watching his kids play.

“We didn’t get a chance to play last year and it came up again this year so we gave it a try,” said Glenn. “Everyone in my house was on board, and I felt this was a great chance for us to get out and see her have fun with her friends.”

Events like this aren’t just for the kids to interact and have fun—the parents get some enjoyment from it too.

“Parents are just as fun as the kids,” said Glenn. “Watching the parents have fun with their kids playing Buddy Ball puts a smile on my face.”

In this game, there isn’t any score keeping, no one trying to outshine anyone else. It’s about making sure everyone feels that they’re a part of something special.

“For us to get to do something like this in the community,” said Bolton, “it’s super exciting.”

“It’s really cool to sit back and watch them do what they want to do, play how they want to play,” said Glenn. “It’s just an uplifting experience.”

