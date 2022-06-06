Advertisement

2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session has adjourned and Gov. John Bel Edwards will shortly give his assessment of how it went.

Edwards is holding a news conference to talk about what was accomplished this session and what bills on his desk he may veto.

Lawmakers had until 6 p.m. to finish all of their work for this session but they wrapped up a little earlier than that.

