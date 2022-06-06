93rd FFA Convention and Expo being held in downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Farming and agribusiness students from across the state are in Alexandria for the 93rd Louisiana State FFA Convention and Expo.

The convention is happening at the Randolph Riverfront Center in downtown Alexandria. This is the first fully normal convention since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“It’s the biggest one we’ve ever had by a fair margin,” said Peyton Little, Louisiana FFA Association State President.

This year’s convention is expected to bring 2,000 or more people to the Alexandria area for the weeklong event.

Throughout the week, students will be recognized for their hard work during the year, take part in workshops, hear from guest speakers and explore potential career and education opportunities.

